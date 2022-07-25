Ashton Kutcher Explains Returning for ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Only in the Position That We’re in Because of That Show’

With more than 15 years having passed since the end of “That ’70s Show,” it’s understandable that it may have been a bit trippy for series star Ashton Kutcher to return for show’s upcoming Netflix spinoff, “That ’90s Show.”

“It was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” Kutcher told Variety’s Carson Burton at the red carpet premiere of “Vengeance” at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles Monday evening. “It’s all the same folks that made ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it was pretty bizarre.”

Kutcher went on to explain that he and his wife, his “That ’70s Show” costar Mila Kunis, felt a return to the property was the right thing to do — beyond being a blast, of course.

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” Kutcher said. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Kutcher also gave some encouraging words about the new ’90s-set series: “It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal.”

“That ’90s Show” is set to follow Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning from the original cast to once again play Red and Kitty. The series, set in 1995, will follow a new generation of Point Place kids and includes newcomers Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

Kutcher will reprise his character of Michael Kelso in a guest role for the new series. Fellow original castmates, including Grace, Prepon, Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama, are also all set to join in guest appearances.

On the immediate horizon, Kutcher plays a supporting role in “Vengeance,” the directorial debut of “The Office” alum B.J. Novak, who wrote and stars in the film. “Vengeance” follows an aspiring podcaster, played by Novak, as he travels from New York to Texas to investigate the death of a woman he had a relationship with. Kutcher plays Quinten Sellers in the film, a music producer in Texas.

“Vengeance” is set to hit theaters Friday, while “That ’90s Show” has no official release date announced.