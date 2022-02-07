‘Riverdale’s’ Ashleigh Murray to Star in ‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’ at the CW

Ashleigh Murray is set to star as Zenzi Fullington in “Tom Swift,” the CW’s upcoming spinoff of “Nancy Drew.”

She stars opposite Tian Richards, who plays the titular character as previously announced. Zenzi is described as “efficient and effervescent, but nobody’s fool. She’s been Tom’s best friend since childhood and considers him family – and she’s one of the few people who can keep up with Tom and read him for filth when necessary.”

Murray is best known for her role as Josie McCoy, lead singer of Josie and the Pussycats, in the CW drama “Riverdale” and its spinoff series “Katy Keene.” She also played Deidra in Netflix’s “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train” and Loryn in the 2020 film “Valley Girl.” Up next, she will appear in Barry Jay’s film “The Way Out,” set to debut later this year. Murray is repped by Innovative Artists and Kimberly Jago of G&G Talent.

“Tom Swift” is co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson. The series follows Tom, a gay billionaire investor, through a world of sci-fi conspiracy after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom goes on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his life while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him.

Taylor, Landau and Johnson executive produce alongside “Nancy Drew” co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, as well as Lis Rowinski, who executive produced the original series. “Tom Swift” is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire.