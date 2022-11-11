‘Pokémon‘ Star Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes World’s Top Trainer After 25 Years

It’s taken 25 years, but Ash Ketchum is finally the very best, like no one ever was.

Ash, the perpetual 10-year-old and protagonist of the “Pokémon” animated series, has officially claimed the title of top trainer in the Pokémon world, the Pokémon Company announced Friday. Ash and his Pokémon pal Pikachu achieved their long-awaited goal during the latest episode of “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series,” where the iconic duo wins the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.

From battling countless gym leaders to stopping Team Rocket, Ash and Pikachu have faced numerous challenges since the start of their journey in the Kanto region way back in 1997’s “Pokémon: Indigo League” series. After much hardship, Ash secured the title of the first-ever Pokémon League Champion in 2019’s “Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon.”

In the latest season of “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series,” Ash and his team are put to the test in intense matchups with highly-skilled trainers. The historic win at the Pokémon World Coronation Series represents a culmination of Ash’s adventures spanning 25 years.

“Ash Ketchum’s determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world’s top

Pokémon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International. “We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of ‘Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’ and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year. This is a season fans won’t want to miss!”

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. The latest episode premiered on Friday in Japan and will air worldwide in the future.