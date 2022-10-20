‘As We See It’ Canceled After One Season at Amazon

“As We See It” has been canceled at Amazon after just one season, Variety has learned.

The eight-episode dramedy series originally debuted on the streaming service back in January. Hailing from Jason Katims and based on the Israeli series “On the Spectrum,” the show starred Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna.

Per the official description of the series, it followed “Jack (Glassman), Harrison (Rutecki), and Violet (Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.”

Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The show received strong reviews from critics when it debuted, with the first season currently holding a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “With ‘As We See It,’ creator Jason Katims has clear objectives: to let people on the autism spectrum be at the centers of their own stories, and to tell those stories with the kind of care they’re otherwise rarely afforded on TV.”

In addition to creating “As We See It,” Katims served as executive producer and showrunner via True Jack Productions. Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis, Yuval Shafferman, and Udi Segal also executive produced. Idisis and Shafferman created “On the Spectrum.” Jesse Peretz directed and executive produced the first episode. The series was produced by Universal Television, Israel’s yes Studios, and Amazon Studios.