‘Arthur’ Series Finale Will Flash-Forward to Grown-Up Versions of Beloved Characters

PBS Kids’ long-running animated series “Arthur” is set to conclude its 25th and final season with four new episodes that culminate in a flash-forward, revealing grown-up versions of the series’ beloved characters.

The four episodes will air as part of a 25th anniversary “Arthur” marathon, which will feature more than 250 episodes and movie specials from across the series’ run. The marathon will air on PBS Kids and livestream on the PBS Kids YouTube channel from Feb. 16-21. The four new episodes will air on PBS stations and stream for free on PBS Kids on Feb. 21, concluding the show’s 25-year run.

“For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences,” said Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PBS Kids, in a statement. “We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new ‘Arthur’ content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favorite aardvark.”

According to PBS: “New content from ‘Arthur’ will continue rolling out in 2022 and beyond, including a podcast, video shorts that tackle timely and compelling topics and digital games. The 25 seasons of ‘Arthur’ (250+ episodes) will continue to be available on PBS Kids.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with an extraordinary and talented team to bring Arthur to public television audiences for more than two decades,” said Carol Greenwald, Senior Executive Producer of GBH Kids, in a statement. “We’re excited about Arthur’s next chapter — sharing the stories and experiences of Arthur and his Elwood City community to the media platforms where the next generation of kids and families will connect with them for years to come.”

“Arthur” is the longest-running kids’ animated series on television. Marc Brown, the author of the “Arthur Adventure” book series, is releasing a new book on Jan. 25 titled “Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur.”

Brown added, “It’s amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years. Now more than ever the last line of my first book Arthur’s Nose rings true — ‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.’”

PBS announced in July 2021 that the 25th season of “Arthur” would be its last.