Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro Netflix Spy Series Sets Cast, Including Gabriel Luna and Jay Baruchel

The Netflix spy series led by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro has set its main cast, Variety has learned.

Appearing in series regular roles in the series are: Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio, and Travis Van Winkle. Additionally, the following actors will appear in recurring roles: Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Rachel Lynch, Stephanie Sy, and Scott Thompson.

Full character descriptions for all the new cast members can be found below.

The untitled spy drama was ordered at Netflix in May 2021, with the streamer giving the one-hour show an eight episode order. In the show, when a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter ( Barbaro) learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all.

“Reacher” creator Nick Santora created this series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Schwarzenegger will executive produce in addition to starring. Adam Higgs and Scott Sullivan also executive produce along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Skydance Television is the studio.

Character Descriptions

Series Regulars:

Jay Baruchel (he / him) will play “Carter,” the sweet and unsuspecting boyfriend of Emma (Monica Barbaro). Carter is a kindergarten teacher who has been made to believe his CIA officer girlfriend works for a non-profit that provides clean water to those in need around the world. He prioritizes family above all, but his love of Emma will be put to the test when he finds out many secrets about her.

Aparna Brielle (she / her) will play “Tina,” an NSA analyst on loan to the CIA. Despite her youth, she is very good at her job – extremely capable and intelligent, though a bit intimidated by her new colleagues.

Andy Buckley (he / him) will play “Donnie,” Tally’s current boyfriend, who is an easy-going fellow. He is a thoughtful and positive presence in Tally’s life, but that positivity fades when he realizes Luke (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is trying to win Tally back.

Milan Carter (he / him) will play “Barry,” a loveable man-child and proud nerd, who is an American CIA officer that has worked closely with Luke for the past 20 years. Barry is a kind and brilliant officer who keeps Luke and his team safe while staying far away from the action.

Fortune Feimster (she / her) will play “Roo” (short for Ruth), a smart, sarcastic CIA Officer who looks up to Luke as a father figure.

Barbara Eve Harris (she / her) will play “Dot,” the Regional CIA Director. Intelligent, commanding, intimidating – Dot suffers no fools.

Gabriel Luna (he / him) will play “Boro,” an incredibly charismatic, Oxford-educated businessman, who’s chosen to apply those skills to a career in the illegal arms trade.

Fabiana Udenio (she / her) will play “Tally,” Luke’s ex-wife and Emma’s mother, who does not know that the two are in the CIA, but has always been suspicious of Luke’s frequent “business trips” which created distance in their relationship. Tally now has a new man in her life, but the chemistry between her and Luke is still palpable.

Travis Van Winkle (he/him) will play “Aldon,” a great CIA officer and world class wise-ass, who is a kind and sweet man under it all.

Recurring

Devon Bostick (he / him) will play “Oscar.” Luke and Tally’s son and an aspiring app developer, who has never lived up to his father’s expectations.

David Chinchilla (he / him) will play “Cain Khan,” Boro’s intimidating first lieutenant, working in the illegal arms business.

Introducing Rachel Lynch (she / her) playing “Romi,” Sandy and Oscar’s sweet 6-year-old kid, who has a special relationship with her “pee-pa,” Luke.

Stephanie Sy (she / her) will play “Sandy,” Oscar’s supportive wife and mother of their daughter, Romi.

Scott Thompson (he / him) will play “Dr. Louis Pfeffer,” an operational psychologist at the CIA responsible for conducting joint therapy sessions with Luke and Emma.