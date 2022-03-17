Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s 2021 Compensation Skyrockets to $308 Million on Stock Awards

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel saw a huge paper windfall in 2021 as he was awarded stock grants valued at more than $293 million in the year that saw Endeavor complete its initial public offering on its second try.

Emanuel’s payday for last year was closer to $67.5 million in terms of “recognized compensation” that is not tied up in stock options that won’t vest for years to come. Endeavor’s annual report for 2021, filed Wednesday, included charts to demonstrate that while Emanuel’s total comp for 2021 hit an astounding $308.1 million on paper, his actaul take-home pay was less. Emaneul’s haul included a base salary of $4 million and a bonus of $10 million.

Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell took in $123.1 million on paper but only $11 million of recognized compensation. Whitesell’s package included a base salary of $4 million and a bonus of $5 million. Both Emanuel and Whitesell are under contract to Endeavor through the end of 2028.

