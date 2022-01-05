‘Masked Singer U.K.’ Producer Argonon Group Unveils Company Rebrand, Growth Strategy

Argonon Group, the parent company behind “The Masked Singer U.K.” has unveiled a company re-brand and new strategy for growth.

With offices in London, LA, New York, Glasgow and Liverpool, Argonon owns Scottish indie production company Bandicoot, which makes the U.K. version of “The Masked Singer” as well as “The Masked Dancer.”

The company celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2021.

Argonon’s revamped logo, which is accompanied by the new strapline “The world watches,” features the company’s name in stripped-back font with the central “o” enlarged or replaced by the image of an eye. It was first broadcast on Jan. 1 during “The Masked Singer U.K.”

According to the company, the logo “[highlights] the millions of viewers watching Argonon’s content across the world; as a representation of the range of talent and characters seen in the group’s programming; reflecting the diversity of the group’s talent, on and off-screen. The eye creative can extend further into the field of natural history.”

James Burstall, CEO of Argonon, said in a statement: “This year promises to be the biggest yet for Argonon, as we roll out our strategic growth plan through international expansion, strategic creative acquisitions, new talent partnerships and a hyperspace leap in organic growth in commissions across our eight powerhouse labels. Our new brand identity is the visualization of our ambitions and aspirations, and our brand proposition is brave and exciting, capturing the breadth of our content, the diversity of our people, the globality of our business and the diversification of our business model. We’re super excited about the future as Argonon continue its rapid growth path into 2022.”