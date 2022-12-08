‘Are You the One?’ Sets Premiere Date for International Season on Paramount+, Kamie Crawford to Host (EXCLUSIVE)

“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1.

Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020; she also hosted the reunion episode of HBO Max’s “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.”

Pre the press release, “22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their ‘perfect match.’ Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find ‘the one.’ Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.”

Among the last eight seasons, only the Season 5 cast failed to find all the perfect matches over the entire experiment and left without any money.

In 2019, the show broke boundaries as Season 8 became the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show, featuring 20 singles looking for their “perfect match” while also discovering their sexual identity. The show has not aired a new season since.

Multiple “Are You the One?” cast members have gone on to appear on other MTV shows, including “The Challenge,” “Teen Mom” and “Ex on the Beach.” In 2017, a spin-off titled “Are You The One: Second Chances” featured ten perfect matches from previous seasons competing for a cash prize.

“Are You the One?” is produced by ITV Netherlands. Amy Boyle, Noah Moskin, Sitarah Pendelton and Diana Morelli serve as executive producers with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge.