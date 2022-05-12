Idris Elba Apple TV+ Series ‘Hijack’ Casts Archie Panjabi

Archie Panjabi has joined the cast of the Idris Elba-led Apple TV+ series “Hijack.”

The seven-part thriller series stars Elba as Sam Nelson, a businessman who is forced to step up to the challenge of saving the lives of passengers on a hijacked plane making its way to London. Panjabi joins as Zahra Gahfoor, a counter terrorism officer on the ground who becomes part of the investigation. The series is told in real time, over the course of the seven-hour flight.

Panjabi won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2010 for supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Kalinda Sharma on “The Good Wife.” She was most recently seen on “Snowpiercer,” in addition to previous credits on the miniseries “I Know this Much is True” opposite Mark Ruffalo and a recurring role on “Run,” created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Panjabi was also seen as the lead in six-part miniseries “Departure” opposite Christopher Plummer, and recently wrapped the show’s third season. Panjabi previously played the head of the NSA on the NBC series “Blindspot.” Before that, she was seen in the film “San Andreas.”

She is repped by Gersh.

Elba also serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside series writer George Kay (“Lupin”) and director Jim Field Smith (“Criminal”). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier also serve as executive producers. “Hijack” is the first project to come from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his production company Green Door Pictures. The series is 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.