Apple’s ‘Lady in the Lake’ Series Rounds Out Cast With Five Additions

Apple’s limited series adaptation of “Lady in the Lake” has rounded out its cast.

Byron Bowers (“Irma Vep,” “Kimi,” “No Sudden Move,” “Honey Boy”), Josiah Cross (“A Thousand and One,” “King Richard,” “Masters of the Air”), Mike Epps (“The Upshaws,” “Survivor’s Remorse”), Noah Jupe (“Franklin,” “Honey Boy,” “A Quiet Place”), and Pruitt Taylor Vince (“Bird Box,” “Gotti”) are the latest additions to the series. They join previously announced cast members Natalie Portman, ’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman, as well as Moses Ingram.

The series is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name. It takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Alma Har’el created the series and is also a director and executive producer via her new production company, Zusa. Har’el’s producing partner, Christopher Legget, also executive produces. Portman executive produces along with her producing partner, Sophie Mas. Jupe previously worked with Har’el in the critically-acclaimed film “Honey Boy.”

Endeavor Content serves as the studio on “Lady in the Lake.” Crazyrose principals Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée executive produce along with Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf. Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge of POV Entertainment also executive produce, as does Lippman. The series is written by Har’el, alongside Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, Byron Bowers, and Boaz Yakin. Yakin also serves as executive producer.

Bowers is repped by WME, Paul Young’s Make Good Content, and Cohen & Gardner. Epps is repped by UTA, managers Dan Spilo and Niles Kirchner and Todd Rubenstein. Jupe is repped by Grandview, CAA, The Artist Partnership and attorneys Steve Warren and Dan Fox. Wiggins is repped by A3 and Stride Management. Vince is repped by The Burstein Company and Greene Talent.