Apple Announces Gary Oldman Spy Series ‘Slow Horses’; Nicole Kidman Anthology Series ‘Roar’ Gets Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus has revealed the first look for it’s upcoming spy thriller series “Slow Horses,” premiering on the platform April 1.

Based on the popular CWA Gold-Dagger award-winning novels by Mick Herron, “Slow Horses” stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, a British intelligence officer who leads “Slough House,” an MI5 team composed of agents who made career-ending mistakes. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Jonathan Pryce, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke.

“Slow Horses” is adapted for television by “Veep” writer Will Smith, who executive produces alongside Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and James Hawes. Hawes additionally directs every episode. The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films.

The six-episode first season of “Slow Horses” premieres globally April 1 with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly every friday. View the first look images below.

The cast of “Slow Horses.” Courtesy of Apple

Also on today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Apple TV Plus has announced the second season of “Dear…,” the nonfiction anthology series that features noted celebrities and icons reading letters from admirers and fans, will premiere March 4. The second season will feature episodes spotlighting Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Laird Hamilton and the recently passed André Leon Talley. The show is directed by documentary filmmaker R.J Cutler, who executive produces alongside Jane Cha Cutler, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, and Donny Jackson. Matador Content produces the series for Apple. Apple has also released a trailer for the upcoming season: view below.

Apple TV Plus has announced that the new dark comedy anthology series “Roar” will premiere all eight episodes April 15. Based on a short story collection by Cecelia Ahern, the series tells futuristic and magical realism stories that mirror the dilemmas of ordinary modern women. The episodes will feature acclaimed actors including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward. The series is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who showrun and executive produce alongside Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films; Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss via Made Up Stories; Ahern through Greenlight Go; and Theresa Park via Per Capita Productions. The series is produced by Endeavor Content. Apple has also released first look images for the series: view below.

Cynthia Erivo in “Roar” Courtesy of Apple

Nicole Kidman in “Roar.” Lachlan Moore

Apple TV Plus has announced “They Call Me Magic,” a four-part documentary series profiling basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, debuting April 22. The series features interviews with Magic, his family and his teammates, and traces his rise to basketball greatness and HIV advocates. Apple has also released a first look image for “They Call Me Magic:” view below.

Magic Johnson in “They Call Me Magic” Courtesy of Apple

TRAILERS

Apple TV Plus has unveiled the official trailer for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” it’s new limited series starring Samuel L. Jackson. Based on the novel by Walter Mosley, who adapted his work for the screen, the six-episode series stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, a man suffering from dementia who is assigned to care for orphaned teen Robyn. Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins and Omar Miller also star. Jackson and Mosley executive produce alongside Diane Houslin, LaTanya Richardson and Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content. The limited series premieres March 11: watch the full trailer below.

CASTING

Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty”) will guest star in an upcoming episode of “NCIS: Hawai’i” set to air Feb. 28. In the episode, Mapa will star as Ernie’s (Jason Antoon) friend, Dr. Tony Lee, to identify suspects who may have had access to his classified weapon. Meanwhile, the rest of the team looks into the case of Marines having damaged ear canals from ultrasonic waves. The episode will air on the CBS Television Network and be available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

EXECUTIVES

Disney has promoted Alisa Bowen to the newly created role of EVP for business operations. Bowen was most recently SVP of business operations for Disney Streaming — where she worked to develop new streaming video content and overseeing operations. In the new role, Bowen will report to Michael Paull, who was recently named president of Disney Streaming.

PROGRAMMING

The first season of “Fairwood,” a comedy series that will follow small-town entertainers Rusty and Clark Fairwood, is set to be available for streaming on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment’s Crackle beginning in April — with a series preview on Feb. 4 at the 2022 Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. Recording artists Steve Richard and Tim Mauldin (aka The Fairwood Brothers) created the series with writer/director Bud Schaetzle. Hailing from Richard’s Force MP Television and Schaetzle’s Metropolitan Sound + Vision, the six-episode season will also star Pam Tillis (“Nashville”), Robert Stoeckle (“The Americans”), Karen Sternberg (“I Only Miss You When I’m Breathing”), Jonothon Mitchell (“Hillbilly Elegy”) and more.

LATE NIGHT

Jennifer Lopez, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry and Maluma will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday.