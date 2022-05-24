Apple TV+ Orders Spanish-Language Crime Drama About Mexico’s First Female Police Force

Apple TV+ has ordered ten episodes of “Las Azules,” a crime drama starring Bárbara Mori and created by Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi.

The Spanish-language series, set in 1970 and inspired by true events, follows four women who join Mexico’s first female police force only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. María (Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession; Gabina, an aspiring officer; Ángeles, a fingerprint analyst; and Valentina, a young rebel, set up a secret investigation as the body count grows, hoping to achieve what male officers haven’t and catch the killer.

“Las Azules” is currently in pre-production in Mexico City. According to Apple, the series will feature an entirely Hispanic cast and crew.

Mori is best known for starring in the telenovela “Rubí,” in which she played the title role as well as the older version of Rubí’s niece Fernanda. She also led the telenovela “Mirada De Mujer” as Mónica San Millán as well as “Azul Tequila” as Azul Vidal and Soledad. Most recently, she appeared in the Mexican thriller series “La Negociadora.”

Rovzar served as a writer, director and executive producer on Netflix’s Mexican drama series “Monarca.” He also appeared in two episodes, playing Garrido. His other prominent writing and directing credits include HBO Latinoamérica’s “Sr. Ávila” and Canal Once’s “Paramedicos.”

Aramendi has written for Telemundo’s biographical series “José José, El Príncipe de la Canción” and the Las Estrellas telenovela “Te Acuerdas de Mí.”

Executive producers of “Las Azules” include Wendy Riss, Erica Sanchez Su and Billy Rovzar. Lemon Studios produces.