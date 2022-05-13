Apple TV+ Summer Kids and Family Lineup Includes New and Classic ‘Peanuts’ Specials (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ today announced summer premiere dates for a full slate of all-new original series, specials, shorts and returning fan favorites for kids and families.

As part of its family programming slate, Apple will also be rolling out new content and shorts from the legendary “Peanuts” franchise over the summer. New episodes of “The Snoopy Show,” a short-form animated series focusing on the adventures of Charlie Brown’s iconic dog, will debut Aug. 5, and a special starring “Peanuts” character Lucy Van Pelt, “Lucy’s School,” debuts Aug. 12. Aug. 5 will also see the addition of classic “Peanuts” specials, originally produced by Mendelson/Melendez Productions for network television, to the platform, including: “A Charlie Brown Celebration,” “He’s A Bully, Charlie Brown,” “He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown,” “It Was A Short Summer, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown,” “There’s No Time For Love, Charlie Brown,” “Why, Charlie Brown, Why?,” “You’re In Love, Charlie Brown” and “You’re The Greatest, Charlie Brown.”

The family programming slate will kick off on June 24, with the release of a spin-off special to “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” the 2021 kids television series hosted by “30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer. Created by McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, and written by Santomero and Jill Cozza-Turner, the special will see McBrayer lead the cast of the show to solve a “kindness mystery.” The special will also be accompanied by four shorts in which McBrayer interviews real-life children about acts of kindness they’ve done in their hometowns.

Following the “Hello Jack!” special, Apple TV+ will launch several new live action and animated children’s programs throughout the month, starting with “Duck & Goose” on July 8, a cartoon series based on Tad Hills’ best-selling book series about titular two bird best friends. July 22 will see the launch of “Best Foot Forward,” a live-action show created by Matt Fleckenstein about a 12-year-old disabled middle schooler (played by Logan Marmino) and based on the life story of paralympic athelete Josh Sundquist. “Amber Brown,” based on the Paula Daziger book series about a girl who learns to express herself through art and music in the wake of her parents divorce, will premiere July 29. “Amber Brown” stars Carsyn Rose in the title role, with Bonnie Hunt directing and writing. On Aug. 19, Kim Dwinell graphic novel series “Surfside Girls,” about two best friends solving mysteries in their California beach town, will receive a live-action adaptation from May Chan. An original series, “Life By Ella,” about a girl (played by Lily Brooks O’Briant) navigating middle-school life, will premiere Sept. 2. The show comes to Apple TV+ from Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock, best known for their work on the Disney Channel series “Bunk’d,” and is directed by Linda Mendoza.

Also in today’s TV news:

CASTING

Leslie Bibb has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ comedy “Mrs. American Pie,” the streamer announced Friday. Created by Abe Sylvia and directed by Tate Taylor, the series is based on the novel from Juliet McDaniel, and stars Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons, a woman navigating the treacherous territory of ’70s Palm Beach high society. The series is executive produced by Laura Dern Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Bibb will play Dinah, a kind but lonely member of high society. This year, she will appear in the Netflix comedy series “God’s Favorite Idiot” and the Lionsgate film “About My Father.” Notable credits include “Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2,” “Talladega Nights,” “GCB” and “Popular.” She is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.

PREMIERE DATES

FX announced its summer slate of premiere dates with eight new and returning series FX, FXX or Hulu before Labor Day. Every one of the series will also stream on Hulu and will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Below is the full list of premiere dates.

New drama series “The Old Man” premieres June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

New comedy series “The Bear” premieres June 23 exclusively on Hulu

Season 4 of “What We Do in the Shadows” premieres July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

Installment 2 of “American Horror Stories” premieres July 21 exclusively on Hulu

Season 2 of “Reservation Dogs” premieres August 3 exclusively on Hulu

New FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” premieres August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

New animated comedy series “Little Demon” premieres August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX

New limited series “The Patient” premieres August 30 exclusively on Hulu

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock released the first images of Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis in “Queer As Folk,” creator Stephen Dunn’s reimagining of the groundbreaking British TV show that will premiere on June 9. Cattrall will guest star as the Southern debutante mother of Brodie (Devin Way) and Julian (Ryan O’Connell), while Lewis will play the single mother of Mingus (Fin Argus). The series follows a group of New Orleans friends whose lives are turned upside down after a tragedy, and the cast also includes Jesse James Keitel as Ruthie, CG as Shar and Johnny Sibilly as Noah. Dunn writes, directs and EPs, alongside Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, original British series creator Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Louise Pedersen on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format and the original British series produced by Red Productions for Channel 4. The show is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Check out first-look images of Cattrall and Lewis below.

LATE NIGHT

Millie Bobby Brown, Maury Povich and musical guest Snail Mail will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this Friday.