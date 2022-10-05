Apple TV+ Releases ‘Acapulco’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ has released the Season 2 trailer of the bilingual comedy “Acapulco,” which will drop its first two episodes on Oct. 21.

Starring Eugenio Derbez, the series follows 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), who earns his dream job as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas.

Along with Derbez and Arrizon, returning stars include Fernando Carsa, Dambián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián and Carlos Corona.

“Acapulco” is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is executive produced by creators Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, with showrunner Chris Harris. Jay Karas serves as executive producer and director. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez executive produces alongside Ben Odell and co-executive producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. The Tannenbaum Company’s Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang also serve as executive producers.

Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

GUEST STARS

Netflix revealed the addition of several guest stars who will make an appearance in “Obliterated,” an all-new action-comedy series written and executive produced by “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

Viewers can expect to see actors Virginia Madsen, Lori Petty, Keston John, Clive Standen and Ivan G’vera throughout the eight-episode season alongside the show’s recurring stars — Carl Lumbly, David Costabile, Costa Ronin, Lindsey Kraft, Tobias Jelinek and Minnie Mills.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show follows a special forces team who must defuse a bomb and save the world — all while highly intoxicated in the city of Las Vegas. An official release date has yet to be announced.

DATES

Season 6 of “Rick and Morty” will go on hiatus following the release of Episode 6, and is set return to Adult Swim on Nov. 20.

The adult animated sci-fi series kicked off its sixth season with a major reveal about the portal-hopping duo after Rick, Morty and Jerry are sent back to their original worlds/realities. Episode 6, titled “JuRicksic Mort,” will air Oct. 9.

AWARDS

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV and former HRTS board president, will be honored at the Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s 75th anniversary gala, set to take place Dec. 7 at the Beverly Hilton.

Bajaria was featured in Variety’s LA Women’s Impact Report in 2021. In her role at Netflix, Bajaria oversees English language and local language scripted and unscripted series worldwide. She also leads the team for all of television, managing such series as “Bridgerton,” “Squid Game,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Cobra Kai.”

PARTNERSHIPS

Viz Media is partnering with Disney+ and Hulu as the official streaming platforms for upcoming anime series “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War” following the acquisition of global rights to the best-selling manga series by Tite Kubo.

The pilot will premiere Oct. 10 at 8:30 a.m. PT, at which point it will be accessible on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the U.S. The upcoming animated series is based off of the original manga’s final arc.

Viz Media’s acquisition excludes Asia and Arabic-speaking portions of Africa and the Middle East. But the rights do encompass any projects derived from the work for video on demand, home video, electronic sell-through, television and merchandise.