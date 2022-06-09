Apple Orders Drama Series ‘Sugar’ Starring Colin Farrell From Writer Mark Protosevich

Apple has formally ordered the drama series “Sugar” starring Colin Farrell to series, Variety has learned.

It was first reported in December 2021 that Apple had won the rights to the series in a competitive situation, though it had not officially been ordered to series at that time.

Exact plot details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles.

Mark Protosevich (“The Cell,” “I Am Legend,” “Thor”) serves as writer and executive producer on the project. Farrell will executive produce in addition to starring. Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”) will direct and executive produce. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Films also executive produce, as do Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich.

This is the second streaming series that Farrell has attached himself too in recent months. It was previously announced that Farrell is set to star in an HBO Max spinoff of “The Batman,” in which he will reprise the role of Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin. In addition to his well-known film roles, Farrell has also recently starred in the BBC Two show “The North Water.”

He is repped by CAA, managers Ilene Feldman and Claudine Farrell and attorney Steve Warren. Protosevich is repped by LBI and Hanson Jacobson.

“Sugar” is also the second series that Kinberg and Genre Films have at Apple. The company also produces the streamer’s show “Invasion.” That series, which is a sci-fi drama about an alien invasion of Earth, debuted on Apple in 2021 and was renewed for a second season in December. Kinberg co-created the series with David Weil.