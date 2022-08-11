Apple Nears Series Order for ‘Sinking Spring’ Starring Brian Tyree Henry From Peter Craig, Ridley Scott

Apple is preparing to order an eight-episode series from Peter Craig with Brian Tyree Henry attached to star, Variety has learned.In addition, Ridley Scott is attached to executive produce and direct on the series, with Craig set to direct one episode as well.

The show is titled “Sinking Spring” and is based on the book “Dope Thief” by Dennis Tafoya. It follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Craig serves as writer and executive producer in addition to directing. Henry will executive produce as well as starring. Scott executive produces via Scott Free Productions along with David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Tafoya will be consulting producer. Apple Studios will produce. Scott Free is currently under a first-look TV deal at Apple.

Henry is best known for his role in the hit FX series “Atlanta,” which recently aired its third season. with the fourth and final season debuting in September. Henry received an Emmy nomination for his work in the show in 2018. He was nominated the year prior for best guest actor in a drama for the NBC series “This Is Us.” Henry has been working in several high-profile features of late, including “Bullet Train” opposite Brad Pitt, the Marvel film “Eternals,” and the Monsterverse epic “Godzilla vs. Kong.” He will also star in the upcoming Apple feature “Causeway.”

“Sinking Spring” will be Craig’s first time writing for television. He has previously written or co-written hit features like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Batman,” “The Town,” “Bad Boys for Life,” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2.”

