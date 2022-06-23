Apple Sets Overall Deal With ‘Morning Show’ Director, Executive Producer Mimi Leder

Mimi Leder has signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple, Variety has learned.

Leder is currently an executive producer on the Apple drama series “The Morning Show.” She has also directed multiple episodes of the series, including the pilot. The show was renewed for a third season earlier this year, which is currently in production. Under the deal, Apple will have a first-look on streaming features, as well as an exclusive deal for series developed by Leder.

Leder is a 10-time Emmy nominee, most recently picking up a nomination for best directing for a drama series for helming the Season 1 finale of “The Morning Show.” She has won two Emmys in her career — one as an executive producer on the hit medical procedural “ER” and another for directing “ER.” She has also been nominated for her work on shows like “China Beach” and “The West Wing.”

Leder’s additional TV credits include shows such as “The Leftovers,” “Shameless,” and “LA Law.” She has also been in the director’s chair for numerous feature films. Those include “On the Basis of Sex,” “Deep Impact,” “The Peacemaker” and “Pay it Forward.” She is an alumna of the prestigious AFI Conservatory and winner of the Franklin Schaffner Award.

Leder is repped by CAA, Sustainable Imagination, and Barry Littman, Esq.

This is the latest overall deal Apple has signed since launching its own streaming platform in 2019. Other notable names currently under deals with Apple are Siân Heder, Malala Yousafzai, Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Misha Green, Charlotte Stoudt, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, and Sharon Horgan, among many others.