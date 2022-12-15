Apple Orders ‘Mythic Quest’ Companion Series From Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, Katie McElhenney (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple is expanding the world of “Mythic Quest” with a new series set in the world of the show that hails from three of the original series’ writers.

Variety has learned exclusively that Apple has ordered “Mere Mortals” from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney. All three are writers on “Mythic Quest,” with Burch also appearing onscreen as the character Rachel. In addition, “Mythic Quest” creators Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day will executive produce “Mere Mortals” along with “Mythic Quest” executive producer and star David Hornsby.

The eight-episode “Mere Mortals” is said to follow the model of episodes of “Mythic Quest” like “A Dark Quiet Death,” “Backstory!,” “Everlight,” and the upcoming episode “Sarian.” Per the official logline, “Mere Mortals” will “explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game” at the center of the mothership series. Katie McElhenney wrote “A Dark Quiet Death” and “Sarian,” while Burch wrote “Everlight.”

“Mythic Quest” originally debuted on Apple back in February 2020, with the series currently airing its third season. It was renewed for both a third and fourth season back in 2021.

Along with Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Hornsby, and Day, “Mere Mortals” will be executive produced by Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman, and Margaret Boykin. Lionsgate Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft produce for Apple.

Burch is repped by Mainstay Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson. Harris and Katie McElhenney are repped by 3Arts. Ganz is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Rob McElhenney is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, Narrative, and Sloane Offer. Hornsby is repped by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman. Day is repped by 3 Arts, CAA, Sloane Offer, and The Lede Company.