Apple Orders Spanish-Language Drama Series Inspired by Documentary ‘Midnight Family’

Apple has ordered a Spanish-language series inspired by the documentary “Midnight Family” (“Familia de Medianoche”).

The series will be Apple’s first series produced entirely in Spanish. “Midnight Family” follows Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (Joaquín Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (Diego Calva) and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

“Midnight Family” also stars Yalitza Aparicio, Itzan Escamilla, José María de Tavira, Óscar Jaenada, Dolores Heredia, and Mariana Gómez. Apple has given the show a 10-episode order. It is currently in production in Mexico City.

The show was developed for television by Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas, with Portela serving as writer. Natalia Beristáin is showrunner, executive producer, and director. Beristáin previously directed two episodes of the Apple-Fremantle series “The Mosquito Coast.” Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín executive produce via Fabula. Angela Poblete and Mariane Hartard are also executive producers, and Peter Blake serves as consulting producer. “Midnight Family” is produced by Apple, Fremantle, and Fabula.

The documentary “Midnight Family” was directed by Luke Lorentzen and followed the Ochoa family, the owners of a private ambulance in Mexico City who must compete against others to reach the scenes of accidents in order to make enough money to support themselves. The film made its debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.