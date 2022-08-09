Apple Orders Dramedy Series ‘Land of Women’ Starring Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura

Apple has ordered the limited dramedy series “Land of Women” with Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura set to star.

The six-episode series is based on the Sandra Barneda novel of the same name. Longoria will star as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Maura) and college-age daughter.

To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

The series is currently in pre-production in Spain and will be shot in both English and Spanish and will be made available to view in both languages.

Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira are adapting the book for the screen, with Campos also set to serve as showrunner. Longoria will also serve as an executive producer under her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner along with Ben Spector. Teresa Fernández-Valdés will also executive produce. Carlos Sedes will direct. Bambu Studios will produce the show for Apple.

This is the latest Spanish-language production for Apple. The streamer also has the thriller series “Now & Then,” “Acapulco” starring Eugenio Derbez, and the recently ordered “Midnight Family,” based on the documentary of the same name.