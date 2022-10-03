Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Casts Anders Holm (EXCLUSIVE)

Anders Holm has joined the cast of the live-action Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Holm is the latest addition to the the series, joining previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps. The show hails from Legendary Television and is a part of the company’s growing Monsterverse franchise.

Per the official description of the series, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Holm is best known for co-creating and starring in the hit Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” which ran for seven seasons at the basic cabler. He and his “Workaholics” co-horts then partnered on the Netflix comedy feature “Game Over, Man!” Holm is also known for his roles in shows like “Inventing Anna” and “The Mindy Project.” He is also set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series “The Muppets Mayhem.”

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series. Variety exclusively reported that “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman is attached to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. The show continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like “Kong: Skull Island,” 2014’s “Godzilla,” and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong.”