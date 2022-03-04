‘The Boys’ Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain for Alleged Assault

“The Boys” actor Antony Starr was arrested this week in Alicante, Spain, Variety has confirmed with the city’s police department. La Información, Alicante’s biggest local newspaper, reported that Starr was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence with a $5,464.97 fine. The indemnification must be paid into a court account within 72 hours. The Alicante police department declined to comment on the reasons for Starr’s arrest, nor would it confirm his one-year suspended sentence.

Any conviction of under two years in Spain is automatically suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, as is Starr’s case. The actor has been in Spain over the last month filming Guy Ritchie’s new action movie, which has Jake Gyllenhaal headlining.

The New Zealand Herald reported that Starr assaulted a young chef while inebriated at a pub in Alicante. The 21-year-old chef was reportedly punched twice by Starr. A glass also reportedly factored into the assault, although it’s unclear at this time whether the glass was smashed in the chef’s face or thrown at the chef. The chef was taken to hospital and reportedly received four stitches above his eye.

Starr’s arrest occurred just over a week before Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to bring “The Boys” to SXSW with an extensive presence that includes panels, immersive fan experiences and more. Starr’s cast members Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Jensen Ackles are scheduled to be in attendance at the festival alongside series creator Eric Kripke. Starr had not been set to appear at SXSW, most likely because filming on Ritchie’s movie continues through this month.

Variety has reached out to Amazon for further comment.