Antoine Fuqua Signs Overall TV Deal With MTV Entertainment Studios, Paramount

Antoine Fuqua has signed an overall television deal with Paramount and MTV Entertainment Studios, Variety has learned.

The deal comes after Fuqua served as executive producer on the Paramount Plus series “Mayor of Kingstown.” The first season of that series concluded in January with a second season on the way. Fuqua returns as an EP on Season 2.

Fuqua and his Hill District Media will focus on developing original scripted and unscripted content under the deal. 101 Studios, which also produces “Mayor of Kingstown,” serves as production partners on all such projects.

“Developing a continued partnership with Paramount & 101 Studios is a huge honor and I am looking forward to working together on a new slate of projects” Fuqua said. “They are great partners to work with on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and share in the vision of what’s to come for Hill District Media.”

Fuqua is also currently under a first-look film deal at Netflix. The acclaimed director is known for his work on films such as “Training Day,” the two “Equalizer” films, and “Southpaw” among several others.

“From ‘Training Day’ to ‘South Paw,’ and now ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Antoine is one of the greats,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with him and have MTV Entertainment Studios as his new TV home.”

Fuqua has expanded into TV in recent years, serving as an executive producer not only on “Mayor of Kingstown,” but also on shows like “The Resident” and “Shooter.” He is also an executive producer and director on the upcoming Amazon series “The Terminal List” starring Chris Pratt and “Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation” at Showtime.

He is repped by LBI Entertainment and attorney Matt Johnson.

“Antoine is a prolific and impactful storyteller, a fantastic collaborator and an all-around great human,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “We are honored to be partnering with him and Hill District Media along with our frequent cohorts at Paramount.”