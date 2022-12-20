‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” will launch next month via a five-network simulcast premiere on AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WE TV alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

In addition to the series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special.

Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Alexandra Daddario leads the cast as Rowan Mayfair. Jack Huston joins the Emmy-nominated actor as Lasher alongside Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. Esta Spalding serves as showrunner and executive producer with Mark Johnson, writer Michelle Ashford, director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich. AMC Studios backs the production.

“’Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a statement. “We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics.”

The series premiere episode, written by Spalding and Ashford and directed by Uppendahl, will become available for streaming on Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn, and ALLBLK on Jan. 12.

“All of Them Witches” features interviews from Pam Grossman, author of “Waking the Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Power,” self-titled witches Bri Luna and Amanda Yates Garcia, and content creator and actor Curly Velasquez. Directed by Mona Pancha, the hour-long documentary film will explore the history of witch hunts, paganism and voodoo, and “challenges the myths that have become the fabric of popular culture,” per AMC.

Kathryn Everett, Kathleen Flood, Bryn Mooser executive produced the film alongside Justin Lacob for XTR. Steffie van Rhee and India Wadsworth are attached as producers and Matthew Cherchio as a co-executive producer.