‘Community’s’ Gillian Jacobs, ‘Call My Agent’ Star Gregory Montel Set For Anna Winger’s Netflix Series ‘Transatlantic’

“Community’s” Gillian Jacobs and “Call My Agent” star Gregory Montel are set to appear in a new Netflix series from “Unorthodox” creator Anna Winger.

Joining them are Lucas Englander (“The Witcher”), Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”), Ralph Amoussou (“Marianne”), Deleila Piasko (“Boys Are Us”), Amit Rahav (“Unorthodox”) and Corey Stoll (“Billions”).

The series, titled “Transatlantic,” tells the true story of the Emergency Rescue Committee during the Second World War, which helped thousands of refugees escape Nazi-occupied France. Among them were dozens of well known artists and creatives.

Varian Fry and Mary Jayne Gold, who led the rescue, soon find themselves hiding out in a French villa with their fellow committee members and celebrity evacuees, where artistic – and passionate – partnerships soon take center stage.

Production has started in Marseilles with the series set to be shot in English, German, and French.

The series, which is set to be released in 2023, was inspired by Julie Orringer’s novel “The Flight Portfolio.” It is created by Winger and Daniel Hedler. Winger will showrun while Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond are set as lead directors.

Winger and Camille McCurry produce via Winger’s production company Airlift Productions, which signed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix in September. “Transatlantic” is the first series to be announced under the partnership.