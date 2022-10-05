Anna Sorokin, Con-Artist From ‘Inventing Anna,’ Released From Prison

Russian-born con-artist Anna Sorokin, better known by her alias “Anna Delvey,” is being released from federal jail on a $10,000 bail bond after being arrested by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa in March 2021.

Sorokin is required to remain in a 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring and no access to social media, per Bloomberg.

“We are extremely gratified by the court’s decision today to release Anna Sorokin,” said Duncan Levin, Sorokin’s lawyer. “The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community.”

One month prior to her arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, Sorokin was released on parole for good behavior after serving just three years of her four-to-12 year sentence. She was first convicted in May 2019 on eight counts, including theft of services and grand larceny.

The 31-year-old became a Netflix sensation and international topic of conversation behind bars after the February release of “Inventing Anna,” a series that depicts Sorokin’s fraudulent escapades posing as a German heiress in upper Manhattan. However, Sorokin initially stated she had no desire to watch the series she had inspired.

“Nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me,” Sorokin wrote in an essay with Insider.

But that’s not to say Sorokin didn’t benefit from the series release. Using money she received from Netflix for the rights to her life story, Sorokin was able to pay off her bank debts and fines to the state of New York.

As for what the ex-convict will do next, Sorokin has been channeling her newfound fame into making a comeback in the art world.

Even before her recent release, she hosted a pop-up art show at the Public Hotel in Manhattan at which she addressed attendees via a video call from the ICE Orange County detention center.

The gallery, which she titled “Allegedly,” comprised of drawings she’d etched in ICE custody, with prices starting at $10,000 a piece. Now, Sorokin is trying her hand at creating NFTs, most recently releasing a collection called “Reinventing Anna,” a slight jab at the Netflix series title.