Anna Sorokin and CNN’s Jake Tapper Tussle Over Whether She Felt Any Remorse for Her Scams: ‘I Feel Like I Deserve a Second Chance’

Socialite scammer Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, sat down with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday and spoke about her regrets and why she deserves a “second opportunity” to stay in the U.S.

“I feel so sorry for a lot of the choices I’ve made,” Sorokin said. “I also feel like I’ve learned so much and I grew as a person.”

Sorokin was released from jail on Oct. 5 after being taken into immigration custody for overstaying her visa in March 2021. She is required to remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring and has been barred from all social media.

“It doesn’t sound like you really regret what you did,” Tapper responded, adding that Sorokin seemed to be casting her actions as a “victimless crime.”

“I definitely did [take advantage of people],” she said. “And I was younger and I learned from my mistakes.” When asked if she would do something like this again, Sorokin told Tapper “absolutely not.”

On why she chose to spend an additional 18 months in immigration detention instead of returning to Europe, she explained, “I feel like if I were to leave and say, ‘Oh, whatever, I’m just going to move on and move to Europe,’ I would be accepting the labels that they are trying to slap on me. I feel like I deserve a second chance.”

Sorokin then blamed the prosecution in her 2019 trial and how the media portrayed her as a notorious scam artist.

“They kind of created this idea of me and I’m just being left to deal with it,” Sorokin said. “I’m trying to not glamorize my crimes and not lead anybody to believe that’s the way to get famous. Because I suffered a lot as a result … even though I don’t always show it. I’m not going to go on TV and cry.”

Sorokin’s scheme of conning New York’s elite from 2013 to 2017 became the storyline of Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series, “Inventing Anna.”