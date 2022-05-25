Anna Konkle, Colin Trevorrow, Emily V. Gordon Among Mentors and Speakers in ScreenCraft Summer Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Konkle, Lisa Zwerling, and Katherine Collins are the official mentors of ScreenCraft’s 2023 pilot competition. Additionally, Colin Trevorrow and Emily V. Gordon have joined ScreenCraft’s annual Writers Summit as speakers.

Konkle, Zwerling and Collins will each select one grand prize winner from the pilot competition, which is accepting submissions through Sept. 30 and will announce winners by Feb. 1, 2023. Winners will receive a round of notes, a virtual meeting and project development insight from their mentor, as well as entry into the ScreenCraft Writer Development Program and introductions with Hollywood literary managers. In addition, all 10 finalists of the competition will receive written feedback from a jury member.

Previous winners of the competition have been staffed in writers rooms and signed with companies including 3Arts, Management 360 and CAA. Notably, Chris Webster and James King sold their pilot to “Power” and “Lovecraft Country” producer David Knoller directly through the program.

Konkle is best known for co-creating and starring in “Pen15.” Zwerling has written and produced for series including “ER” and “The Rook” and is currently under an overall deal with Universal Television. Collins currently serves as showrunner of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and previously wrote for “Lost in Space” and “Blindspot.”

Trevorrow and Gordon join writers including Sofia Coppola, Spike Jonze, Tanya Saracho, Michael Schur as speakers for the ScreenCraft Writers Summit, a pay-what-you-can virtual event taking place June 25-26. Proceeds will benefit 826LA, The Writers Lab and The Writers Guild Foundation.

Trevorrow is best known for writing and directing the “Jurassic World” films. Gordon co-wrote the 2017 film “The Big Sick” and developed “Little America.”

“ScreenCraft is thrilled to partner with the likes of such standout creators as Anna, Lisa, Katherine, Colin and Emily. We’re excited to continue to provide programs for our audience of aspiring filmmakers that connect them with industry tastemakers,” said Cameron Pinches, senior development executive for ScreenCraft. “These fantastic opportunities provide an avenue for aspiring television writers to source mentorship directly from the people responsible for these beloved series.”