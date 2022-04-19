Peacock’s ‘Angelyne’ Trailer Reveals Emmy Rossum Transformed Into L.A. Icon (TV News Roundup)

Peacock has dropped the official trailer for “Angelyne,” the new drama miniseries starring Emmy Rossum. “Angelyne” tells the story of the titular D-list celebrity, who garnered attention in the 1980s through a series of provocative billboards throughout Los Angeles. Rossum portrays Angelyne, with the series set to cover her rise to local prominence.

“Since I was a girl, I’ve known that fame is my destiny,” Rossum-as-Angelyne narrates in the trailer. “Huge, gigantic fame. So I said, ‘I’m going to get the love of the world!'”

In addition to Rossum, the series also stars Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, David Krumholtz and Michael Angarano. The series is created by Nancy Oliver, and executive produced by Rossum, Sam Esmail, Lucy Tcherniak, Chad Hamilton and Angelyne herself.

All eight episodes of “Angelyne” will premiere May 19. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Volume 3 of Netflix’s “Love, Death and Robots” will premiere on May 20. Executive produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the animated anthology series features a different animation crew handling each episode. Since originally premiering in 2019, the show has received critical acclaim, winning 11 Emmys. Netflix also shared a teaser for the series; watch below.

Canadian comedy series “Children Ruin Everything” has been acquired for U.S. air by the Roku Channel, where it will premiere on May 13. Created by Kurt Smeaton, the series originally premiered on CTV in Canada this January, and was one of the biggest recent hits on the network. Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams star in the series as Astrid and James, a married couple trying to define their lives outside of their two young children. In addition to the first season airing in the United States, Roku has also picked up the show for an upcoming second season, which will consist of 16 episodes. Ennis Esmer, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington and Darius Rota also star in the series. Rath executive produces alongside Chuck Tatham and Mark Montefiore. Roku also released a trailer for the series; watch below.

“The Chi” Season 5 will premiere on Friday, June 24, Showtime announced. The premiere episode will be available on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers before its on-air debut on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. The coming-of-age story set in the South Side of Chicago stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. New guest stars Nia Jervier and Carolyn Michelle Smith join returning guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert. Also joining the cast for season five is L’lerrét Jazelle and Antonyah Allen. The series is executive produced by Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia. Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad Productions, and show runner Justin Hillian also executive produce along with Jewel Coronelm who has been upped from co-executive producer to executive producer for the new season.

The A&E Documentary series “Origins of Hip Hop” will premiere May 30. Narrated by rapper Nas, the series features interviews of famous hip hop artists as they recount the experiences that set them on the path to fame. Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke will be featured in the show’s first season. The series is produced by Mass Appeal, with Peter Bittenbender and Slane Hatch executive producing for the production company. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson executive produce for A&E. After its premiere on Monday, May 30, the show will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays.

CASTING

Kelsa Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain will serve as the guest musicians for Season 1 of “Superfans,” CBS has announced. The upcoming competition show pits contestants against each other in a game show to prove they’re the ultimate fan of their favorite musical artist. The winners of each episode will receive a special prize from their musical idol. In addition, Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings will host the series. Knight executive produces with Jodi Roth and showrunner Jack Martin.

“Fantasy Football” rounds out its cast with Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn. The new live-action movie from Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films stars Marsai Martin as Callie A. Coleman, who discovers she can control her professional football player dad (Hardwick) on the field through the video game “EA SPORTS Madden NFL.” Additional cast members announced today include Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan. Anton Cropper directs the film. Based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree, “Fantasy Football” is written by Dan Gurewitch and David Young. It is produced by the LeBron James and Maverick Carter media conglomerate The SpringHill Company in partnership with Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin of Genius Entertainment. Producers for The SpringHill Company include LeBron James, Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson. Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin serve as producers, and Carol Martin and Jamila Jordan-Theus serve as executive producers for Genius Entertainment. Syrinthia Studer, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, and Jessica Smith, Director of Development, oversee the production at Awesomeness. Timothy Bourne serves as producer.

RENEWALS

“Into the Wild Frontier” has been renewed for a second season, INSP announced today. the docudrama examines the stories of frontiersmen who explored new territories during America’s westward expansion. The series is produced for INSP by Warm Springs Productions.

EXECS

Bardo S. Ramírez and Chris Hutchison have been tapped as vice presidents for Disney Branded Entertainment. Ramírez, who previously worked at Disney before serving as co-executive producer of Universal Animation Studios, will serve as vice president of studio strategy and operations. He will be in charge of strategic planning, production resource management, physical delivery and workplace culture initiatives for Disney Television Animation, and will report to David Cobb, senior vice president of operations and content planning at Disney Branded Television. Hutchison, a Disney employee since 2009 who has primarily worked for the company’s Disney Junior channel, has been promoted to vice president of production. He will now oversee Disney Junior related content, and will report to Sarah Finn, senior vice president of production.

Andrew Roy has been tapped to serve as vice president and London bureau chief for CBS News. In these roles, Roy will oversee all editorial coverage for CBS News in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. He joins the company after 34 years at the BBC, where he served as a producer and news executive, most recently overseeing international coverage for the channel. He will report to Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, executive vice president for newsgathering for CBS News, and will begin his role May 3.

Magical Elves, veteran producer of unscripted content including “Nailed It!” and “Top Chef,” has hired Dan Goldsack as executive vice president of development. Goldsack has previously worked for Burning Bright as the head of factual entertainment and at Mentorn, a Tinopolis company, as the head of development and executive producer. In his new position at Magical Elves, Goldsack will lead the development team, oversee all development across the company and report directly to Co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley.

LATE NIGHT

Aaron Paul, Marc Maron, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Leikeli47 will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this Tuesday, while Neil deGrasse Tyson and Emmy Blotnick will guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.””Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Tina Fey, Craig Robinson and Marc Bernardin, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Elle Fanning, Anthony Ramos and Upsahl. The cast of “Black-ish” will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.