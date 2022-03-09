‘Angelyne’ Teaser Reveals Emmy Rossum’s Look as L.A.’s Billboard Queen

Peacock released the first teaser for “Angelyne,” the streamer’s upcoming limited series about Los Angeles ’80s billboard icon Angelyne, on Wednesday.

“Do you really want to know my story? The story of my life?” Emmy Rossum’s Angelyne says in the teaser. “The truth is I’m something that you have to experience.”

The footage shows Rossum’s character walking toward a pink Corvette and throwing on some matching shades before driving off. The teaser caps off with a premiere date reveal for the series. All episodes of the limited series will become available to stream on Peacock on May 19.

Rossum stars in the series as Angelyne and serves as executive producer.

“As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves?” Rossum said in a statement. “I’ve spent the better part of four years thinking, living and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art.”

Alongside Rossum, the series also stars Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim and David Krumholtz. Allison Miller serves as showrunner and executive producer.

“This isn’t the true story of Angelyne. It’s not a straight forward biopic,” Miller shared. “It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents… It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here.”

Lucy Tcherniak serves as executive producer and director, while Matt Spicer also serves as director. “Angelyne” comes from Rossum’s Composition 8 banner, Sam Esmail for Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content and The Hollywood Reporter. The series is produced by UCP.

See the full teaser below: