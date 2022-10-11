Josh Gad, Jeremy O. Harris and More Remember Angela Lansbury: ‘She’ll Be Missed, Celebrated and Adored’

Hollywood is mourning the loss of famed actress Angela Lansbury with stars like Josh Gad, George Takei and Jeremy O. Harris all penning touching tributes to the late actor and singer on social media. Lansbury died at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday. She was just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

While known for her extensive list of credits accrued from her 75 years in the industry, Lansbury was largely recognized for her turn as Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ “Murder, She Wrote.” The role would go on to help her secure the record for most Emmy acting nods.

“Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul,” said “Star Trek” alum George Takei.

Playwright Paul Rudnick also shared his thoughts on Lansbury’s notable career. “RIP Angela Lansbury. This is what stardom means, especially in the theater: she provided the most fabulous, irreplaceable joy. She was beloved as a person and an actress, and managed to be approachable, glamorous and heartbreaking. She’ll be missed, celebrated and adored,” Rudnick tweeted.

Jason Alexander honored Lansbury as a great on Twitter, calling her “one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies” he’s ever met.

“Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury,” the Seinfeld alum wrote.

Jeremy O. Harris, who grew to notable recognition for his Broadway show “Slave Play,” remembered Lansbury on Twitter, saying: “Not Angela!!! RIP ANGELA LANSBURY THE ABSOLUTE GOAT! You shaped so much of my childhood and adolescence!”

“Sex and the City” actor Mario Cantone paid tribute to Lansbury on Twitter, writing, “Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one.” He also shared a picture of the two.

Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt on “Grey’s Anatomy,” recalled the time he performed onstage in front of “the legend” Lansbury, calling the “magical night” an experience he’ll “never forget.”

“She was a true giant and a kind, humble and charming person. I’m blessed to have met her. Rest In Peace,” he added.

Josh Gad also penned a touching tribute to the actress in light of her passing.

“It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From ‘Mame’ to ‘Bedknobs’ to ‘Murder She Wrote’ to ‘B&TB’ to ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend,” he shared, along with a picture of them smiling together.

“I’ll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I’m so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela,” said “Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Eric McCormack, who starred alongside the actress in Gore Vidal’s “The Best Man,” also added to the moving messages, expressing his gratitude to have performed on stage with Lansbury in 2012. “So privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman. No one like her. Rest In Peace, Ms Angela. ⁦@_AngelaLansbury⁩ ⁦@KerryButlerNyc⁩ ⁦@BrillCorey⁩,” he wrote.

“Angela Lansbury, for all of us who had the extreme joy of working with her, loved actors. She cared deeply that we were taken care of, and made us feel like we were a part of her family. She was absolutely authentic, always kind, and something about her always touched my heart,” said “Once Upon a Time” actor Raphael Sbarge.

Harvey Fierstein, known for his role in “Mrs. Doubtfire” and lending his voice on several animated shows such as Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” remembered the actress, tweeting, “Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING!”

RuPaul also left a sweet note to the actress. In a tweet, he wrote, “Love, Always” next to a gif of the actress raising a glass.

Former Disney CEO and Chairman Robert Iger shared a touching note for Lansbury, who voiced the role of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s 1991 animated version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Disney’s beloved Mrs. Potts, Angela Lansbury…a consummate professional, a talented actress, and a lovely person. Rest In Peace,” Iger said.