CBS Orders Comedy Pilots From Jennie Snyder Urman, Andy Samberg and Lonely Island Crew

CBS has ordered comedy pilots from “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Lonely Island crew Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

The Urman-produced multi-cam project is called “Sober Companion” and follows Eliza, a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bar with her uncle in New Orleans. She is forced to get her life together when the court appoints her an exhaustingly upbeat sober companion with whom she has to live 24/7.

The potential series is based on a story by Urman, Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal. Glassmeyer and Rosenthal wrote the script and will executive produce alongside Urman and Joanna Klein.

“Sober Companion” hails from CBS Studios in association white Sutton Street Productions

Meanwhile, Samberg and his comedy partners are working on “The Hug Machine,” a single-cam comedy written by Sam Laybourne that is described as a “family comedy with musical elements.”

The project centers on a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music.

Taccone is directing the pilot and will executive produce alongside Laybourne, Samberg, Schaffer and Ali Bell.

CBS Studios is the studio behind “The Hug Machine.”

These two projects mark the second and third comedy orders at CBS this pilot season. The broadcast network has previously ordered six drama pilots and one other comedy for the 2022-2023 cycle.