Andy Samberg’s ‘Digman!’ Animated Series Casts Six Including Melissa Fumero, Tim Meadows, Tim Robinson

Melissa Fumero, Tim Meadows, Tim Heidecker, Mitra Jouhari, Dale Soules and Guz Khan have joined the cast of “Digman!,” Comedy Central’s upcoming adult animated series from Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell.

The series is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg voicing the protagonist, Rip Digman.

This is the first series written and produced by Samberg, who is best known for his work with the Lonely Island on “Saturday Night Live” as well as leading NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” “Digman!” marks something of a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” reunion, as co-creator and showrunner Campbell was a writer and co-executive producer on the NBC sitcom while Fumero starred opposite Samberg and Meadows was a recurring guest.

Along with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Fumero’s credits include “Gossip Girl” and “One Life to Live.” Meadows has also starred in “The Goldbergs” and “Space Force.” Robinson is best known for his sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave,” while Mira Jouhari created and starred in “Three Busy Debras.” Soules appeared in “Orange is the New Black,” while Khan is in “Our Flag Means Death.”

CBS Studios produces “Digman!” with Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner.

“As kids we were led to believe that archaeologists are all bad-ass, adventure-seeking rock stars, but after spending 20 long years pursuing careers in archaeology we now see that was a lie perpetuated by Big Hollywood,” said Samberg. “So we created ‘Digman!’ to finally bring our childhood dreams to life. Plus, we noticed a dearth of new TV shows recently and figured it was wholly on us to bring the world what it’s missing the most: CONTENT.”

“Andy is a singular creative force with a vision to explore bold, genre-shifting, comedic storytelling,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to partner with him, the Lonely Island and CBS Studios on ‘Digman!’ — the first series Andy has written and produced — to Comedy Central’s robust animation line-up.”

“Animation continues to become an even more significant part of our comedy slate,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios “On ‘Digman!’, we are fortunate to be working with an incredibly talented team of writers, animators and voice talent, including our fantastic partners at the Lonely Island, MTV Entertainment and Comedy Central.”