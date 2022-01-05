Former ABC Scheduling Head Andy Kubitz Heads to Netflix in New Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Former ABC executive Andy Kubitz is going to Netflix in a newly created role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Kubitz will join the streamer later this month as the content finance director of programming and launch analytics. In that role, he will lead a team that develops tools and strategies to monitor and advise on content investment and programming strategy based on both internal and competitive insights.

Kubitz was most recently executive vice president of programming strategy at ABC Entertainment, a role he held for eight years beginning in 2012. He oversaw daytime, primetime, and late-night program planning and scheduling, as well as film acquisitions and theatrical inventory. He also took care of windowing strategies for ABC across all platforms, including the scheduling and implementation of the digital rights of all programs on subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising video on demand (AVOD), digital multichannel video programming distribution (dMVPD), mobile, and electronic sell-through (EST) platforms.

It was reported he was exiting the broadcaster in December 2020 amid a wave of reorganizations under the Disney TV umbrella.

The Netflix role reunites Kubitz with Bela Bajaria, the streamer’s head of global television, with the two executives having previously worked together during their respective tenures at CBS. Kubitz will also be reuniting with Netflix board member Anne Sweeney, who was previously the president of the Disney ABC Television Group from 2004-2015.

Kubitz was senior vice president of program planning and scheduling for CBS Television starting in 2010. In that position, he was responsible for developing long-term programming and scheduling strategies for CBS and the CW’s prime-time, daytime and late-night lineups. The role was one of several he held at CBS, having originally joined the company as a page in 1994.

He has also worked behind the camera in roles like associate producer and editor, videographer, and best boy, grip, and first assistant camera operator for a variety of companies early in his career.

Kubitz earned a bachelor of science from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and an MBA from Pepperdine University.