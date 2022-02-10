Andrew Rannells Joins Hulu Chippendales Limited Series ‘Immigrant’

Andrew Rannells has been cast in a recurring role in the upcoming Hulu limited series “Immigrant.”

The darkly comedic series tells the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. Along with Nanjiani and Rannells, the cast also includes Murray Bartlett and Annaleigh Ashford.

Rannells will play the rich kid investor in Chippendales New York and the love interest of Bartlett, who stars as producer-choreographer Nick De Noia.

Rannells’ recent onscreen roles include “Black Monday” at Showtime and “Girls5Eva” at Peacock. He has also lent his voice to the animated shows “Big Mouth” and “Invincible.” He is also known for roles in shows like “Girls” and features such as “The Prom.” He starred in the original Broadway production of “The Book of Mormon,” earning himself a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy win in the process.

He is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

“Immigrant” is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel, the creator of Hulu’s critically-acclaimed recent launch “Pam & Tommy.” That show is also based on a true story and details how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape was stolen and leaked to the world.

Siegel executive produces alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph. Joseph also writes on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner are co-showrunners. Shakman directs. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.