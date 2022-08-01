‘Andor’ New Trailer Teases Returning ‘Star Wars’ Characters, Tons of Action and Release Date

The new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” has been released, and it’s an action-packed look at the Disney+ show. The trailer also announced the Sept. 21 release date of the three-episode premiere.

The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One.” Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star, and Forest Whitaker reprises his role of Saw Gerrera. Luna is executive producing the series, which was created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who also directed five episodes of the series, including the pilot.

Luna presented the new trailer during a segment on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” where he spoke about the scope of the new series.

“It’s quite unique, because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that,” Luna said. “We’re going to meet him when life is tough, it’s a very dark and interesting life because it’s just a regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger, has to become part of a community that rises. It’s the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and it’s a beautiful story because it reminds us what we are capable of, what we are all capable of. There’s no Jedis around — it’s people having to take control.”

Luna also teased that the series is going to have more practical effects than other blockbuster productions.

“I love the whole world,” he said. “Suddenly I’m a kid on the set, because everything’s real, everything’s there. We don’t work with green screens — the stuff is built. The props work. They make noises.”

Watch the new trailer below.