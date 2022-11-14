‘Andor:’ First Two Episodes Will Air Across Disney Platforms Ahead of Finale (TV News Roundup)

In the lead-up to the upcoming “Andor” finale on Disney+, The Walt Disney Company will air the first two episodes of the series across networks including ABC, FX and Freeform, and also make it available to view on sister streamer Hulu.

“Andor” episodes “Kassa” and “That Would Be Me” will be made available on the following schedule across the Thanksgiving holiday, with Hulu offering an extended streaming window:

ABC: Wednesday November 23, 9 p.m. ET

FX: Thursday, November 24, 9 p.m. ET

Freeform: Friday, November 25, 9 p.m. ET

Hulu: Available from November 23 through December 7

The two-episode finale for the Disney+ “Star Wars” series, which stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, premieres on Wednesday, November 23.

Additional cast members for the series include Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luna and Michelle Rejwan.

Also in television news for today:

DATES

Docuseries “Yellowstone: One-Fifty,” fronted by series actor Kevin Costner, will make its debut on Fox Nation on Sunday, November 20th, with all four episodes available on the platform.

The docuseries, which was announced earlier in the year, will consist of four one-hour episodes on the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park, which recently marked its 150th anniversary. Throughout the series, Costner explores the vast landscape of the park to look back at the events that led to its preservation.

*

CNN Films will premiere documentary “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” for television on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on CNN. Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West reveal new, personal perspectives on the assassination attempt and recovery of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, following a devastating mass shooting event that wounded 13, and killed six people in Tucson. The film features access to the former Congresswoman, her husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, their family members, eyewitnesses to the shooting and Giffords’ medical team, all secured by producer Lisa Erspamer.

“We’ve had the huge honor of telling the stories of some extraordinary American women, but Gabby Giffords’ story astounded us more than any other. We can’t wait for viewers to get to know this fierce, joyful, inspiring force of nature,” said directors Cohen and West.

Cohen and West also feature exclusive interviews with former President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and Giffords’ speech therapist, Dr. Fabi Hirsch throughout the film.

The documentary was executive produced by Entelis and Courtney Sexton for CNN Films, Alexandra Johnes and Ian Orefice of Time Studios, and Oren Jacoby of Storyville Films. Lisa Erspamer of Lisa Erspamer Entertainment is producing the film along with and Sam Jinishian of Storyville Films.

AWARDS

Magician and television personality Penn Jillette will host the 50th International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced. The awards will take place on Monday, November 21 in New York City at the Hilton Hotel.

Presenters announced include South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, who will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman, CJ Group. Additionally, Blair Underwood will present the International Emmy Founders Award to director, writer and producer Ava DuVernay.

Additional presenters include Tom Cavanagh, Melissa Roxburgh, Roy Wood Jr., Jon Rudnitsky, Sabrina Impacciatore, Annet Mahendru, Ryan Eggold, Edwin Moses, Treat Williams, Nilam Farooq and Tais Araujo.

PROGRAMMING

Hulu announced the addition of 14 new channels to its Live TV line-up including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo. The subscription now includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, national and local news and entertainment.

The launch schedule for the new channels is as follows:

November 1

The Weather Channel

Comedy.TV

November 14

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

December 1