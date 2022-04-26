Netflix Top 10: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Limited series “Anatomy of a Scandal” has ended “Bridgerton” Season 2’s reign as the No. 1 English-language TV series on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s newly release Top 10 rankings.

For the week of April 18-April 24, “Anatomy of a Scandal” was viewed for 75.6 million hours in its second week of availability, while “Bridgerton” racked up 46 million and landed in the No. 2 slot on the list for the first time since it debuted the week of March 21. In third was new limited series “Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” was in third with 37.5 million hours and new reality dating series “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” was in fourth with 29 million.

The rest of the Top 10 English-language TV series included “Selling Sunset” Season 5 (28.4 million hours), “Bridgerton” Season 1 (17.3 million hours), “Hearstopper” Season 1 (14.6 million hours), “The Creature Cases” Season 1 (13.6 million hours), “Married at First Sight” Season 10 (12.8 million hours), and the Obamas’ new show “Our Great National Parks” (11.8 million hours).

Leading the way for non-English language TV titles was the first season of “The Marked Heart” (68 million hours) followed by “Elite” Season 5 (29.5 million hours).

On the film side, English-language movies “Choose or Die” was No. 1 with 15.3 million hours and “The In Between” was in second with 13.4 million hours.

See the list of Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV series for April 18-April 24 below.

More to come…