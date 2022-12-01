Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit.

At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in an as-yet-undisclosed capacity, these people indicated.

Spokespeople for both CNN and NBC News declined to comment.

There may be a natural roost for Cabrera. MSNBC has yet to install a permanent anchor in its 11 a.m. slot, a space that was previously inhabited by Craig Melvin.

Cabera follows a handful of other CNN personnel to NBC News, which has in recent weeks hired Laura Jarrett to cover the Supreme Court and Rebecca Kutler to oversee some aspects of MSNBC programming. CNN has been cutting costs since WarnerMedia was acquired by Discovery, and has trimmed back its ambitions in original documentary series, scuttled its CNN+ streaming-video hub and, is at present laying off staff.

Before joining CNN, Cabrera was an anchor at KMGH, he ABC affiliate in Denver. Between 2005 and 2009, Cabrera was an anchor and reporter at NBC affiliate KHQ and FOX affiliate KAYU in Spokane, Washington. Cabrera began her broadcasting career as an intern for Denver’s CBS affiliate KCNC and KMGH.