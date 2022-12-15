Ana Cabrera Confirms Exit From CNN

Ana Cabrera, who has risen steadily since joining CNN in 2013, is leaving the news outlet.

The anchor, who currently anchors CNN’s 1 p.m. hour, confirmed a recent report that she intends to leave the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet to seek new professional challenges.

“My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I’ve had at CNN to serve our viewers and to work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization,” Cabrera said in a statement provided to Variety. “But after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. I’m firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family.”

She is not believed to have a new contract with any employer, but is widely expected to surface at NBCUniversal after sitting out a non-compete period, according to three people familiar with the matter. One potential landing spot: The 11 a.m. hour at MSNBC, which has been without a permanent anchor since Craig Melvin opted to focus more intently on his duties at NBC’s “Today.”

NBC News declined to make executives available for comment. CNN declined to make Cabrera available for comment.

During her time at CNN, Cabrera hosted two presidential town halls, and was first to interview former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley following an historic vote on North Korea sanctions. She also anchored nine consecutive hours of breaking-news coverage following a terrorist attack on London Bridge in 2017.

Cabrera could follow a handful of other CNN personnel to NBC News, which has in recent weeks hired Laura Jarrett to cover the Supreme Court and Rebecca Kutler to oversee some aspects of MSNBC programming. CNN has been cutting costs since WarnerMedia was acquired by Discovery, and has trimmed back its ambitions in original documentary series, scuttled its CNN+ streaming-video hub and recently laid off staff.

Before joining CNN, Cabrera was an anchor at KMGH, he ABC affiliate in Denver. Between 2005 and 2009, Cabrera was an anchor and reporter at NBC affiliate KHQ and FOX affiliate KAYU in Spokane, Washington. Cabrera began her broadcasting career as an intern for Denver’s CBS affiliate KCNC and KMGH.