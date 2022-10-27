‘SNL’: Amy Schumer to Host With Steve Lacy Debuting as Musical Guest

The Nov. 5 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will be hosted by Amy Schumer with Steve Lacy serving as musical guest.

This is Schumer’s third time hosting the NBC late-night comedy sketch show, having previously held the gig in 2015 alongside the Weeknd and in 2018 with Kacey Musgraves. Her own sketch show, “Inside Amy Schumer,” was just revived for its fifth season on Paramount+ after six years on hiatus from its spot on Comedy Central. Episodes are currently dropping weekly on Thursdays. Schumer is also the creator and star of the 2022 Hulu series “Life & Beth,” and in 2020, she debuted the docuseries “Expecting Amy,” which followed her through her life working in comedy while pregnant.

Lacy will be appearing on “SNL” for his first time ever. He is currently touring with “Gemini Rights,” the album he released in July of this year featuring the chart-topping single “Bad Habits.” “Gemini Rights” is his second studio album; his first was 2019’s “Apollo XXI.” Before his solo ventures, Lacy was known as the lead guitarist for the R&B band the Internet and for writing, producing and feature collaborations with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Vampire Weekend and Tyler, the Creator.

As previously announced, Jack Harlow will pull double duty as both host and musical guest for the Oct. 29 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Guests for the new episode airing on Nov. 12 have yet to be announced.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels is creator and executive producer.

