Amy Schumer, James Acaster, Jimmy O. Yang Added to Just for Laughs Montreal

Amy Schumer, James Acaster, Jimmy O. Yang and many other comedians have joined the lineup of Just for Laughs Montreal’s 40th anniversary festival. The news comes ahead of the launch for tickets of the event, which goes live Wednesday.

Schumer, Acaster, Yang, Jimmy Carr, Dara Ó Briain, Debra DiGiovanni, Jacqueline Novak, Katherine Ryan, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimster will all perform concert shows over the course of the almost three-week long Canadian comedy festival. In addition, Rick Mercer will host a special concert spotlighting Canadian comics. They join previously announced performers, who include John Mulaney and Hasan Minhaj.

Just for Laughs also announced a special gala celebrating the festival’s 40th anniversary, as well as several club shows, a podcast reading for Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg’s comedy show “Girls Gotta Eat” and programming for the Off-JFL spin-off festival.

The festival also released the dates for its 26th annual New Faces series, which spotlights up-and-coming comedians. Aside from the main New Faces show and its three established offshoots (Characters, Unrepped and Canada), for the first time ever the festival will produce New Faces: Intl., spotlighting the fresh comedic voices from across the globe. In addition, Variety will host a showcase of the performers spotlighted in its annual 10 Comics to Watch feature during the festival.

Produced by the Just for Laughs Group, the fest regularly attracts more than 2 million attendees. The event has served as a launching pad for the careers of many notable comedians, including Schumer, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Ali Wong and Pete Davidson. This year will mark the first in-person JFL since 2019.

Just for Laughs festival will take place July 13-31 in Montreal. View the lineup of newly announced events at the festival below.

GALAS

The 40th Anniversary Gala – Saturday, July 30 2022 | Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts | 9:45 PM

CONCERT SHOWS

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour – Saturday, July 30 2022 | Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place Des Arts | 7:00 PM

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny 2.0 – Wednesday, July 27 2022 | Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place Des Arts | 8:00 PM

Jimmy O. Yang – Wednesday, July 27 2022 | L’Olympia | 7:00 PM

Comedy Night in Canada – Friday, July 29 2022 | L’Olympia | 7:00 PM

Rick Mercer hosts the event, which features Canadian comics

Dara Ó Briain – Friday, July 29 2022 | Maison Théâtre | 9:30 PM

James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome – Thursday, July 28 & Saturday, July 30 2022 | Maison

Théâtre | 9:30 PM

Debra DiGiovanni – Wednesday, July 27 2022 | Maison Théâtre | 9:30 PM

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – Wednesday, July 27 & Thursday, July 28 2022 |

Maison Théâtre | 7:00 PM

Katherine Ryan – Friday, July 29 & Saturday, July 30 2022 | Maison Théâtre | 7:00 PM

Maria Bamford – Wednesday, July 27 2022 | Club Soda | 7:00 PM

Fortune Feimster – Saturday, July 30 2022 | Club Soda | 7:00 PM

CLUB SHOWS

The Nasty Show – Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28 2022 | MTELUS

Hosted by Big Jay Oakerson, with Liza Treyger, Robert Kelly, Sophie Buddle, Josh Adam Meyers and Yamaneika Saunders.

Brit(ish)- Wednesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 30 2022 | Le Studio TD

Hosted by Tom Allen, featuring Fern Brady, Nish Kumar, Phil Wang and Sindhu Vee.

PODCASTS

Girls Gotta Eat – Thursday, July 28 2022 | Club Soda | 7:00 PM

Hosted by Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg.

JFL COMEDYPRO

New Faces — Wednesday, July 27 2022 | Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay | 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

New Faces: Characters — Thursday, July 28 2022 | Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay | 7:00 PM

New Faces: Unrepped — Thursday, July 28 2022 | Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay | 9:30 PM

New Faces: Canada — Friday, July 29 2022 | Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay | 9:30 PM

New Faces: Intl. — Friday, July 29 2022 | Monument National: Ludger-Duvernay | 7:00 PM

Variety 10 Comics to Watch Showcase – Saturday, July 30 2022 | Monument National – Ludger-DuVernay | 9:30 PM

OFF-JFL

Rhys Nicholson RHYS! RHYS! RHYS! – Thursday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 27 &

Friday, July 29 2022 | Theatre St- Catherine | 10:00 PM & 10:30 PM

Randy Feltface: Alien of Extraordinary Ability – Thursday, July 21 through Thursday, July

28 2022 | Theatre St-Catherine | 8:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Matteo Lane – Thursday, July 28 & Friday, July 29 2022 | Cafe Cleopatra | 10:30 PM

Atsuko Okatsuka presents The Intruder – Thursday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 27

& Friday, July 29 2022 | Theatre St-Catherine | 7:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Mark Forward: A Very Mark Forward… – Tuesday, July 26, Thursday, July 28, & Saturday,

July 30 2022 | Diving Bell Social Club | 9:00 PM

Rosebud Baker – Tuesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 30 2022 | Cafe Cleopatra |

9:00 PM

Best of the Fest – Tuesday, July 26 & Wednesday, July 27 2022 | MainLine Theatre |

7:30 PM & 9:45 PM

Fest @ The Nest – Tuesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 30 2022 | Comedy Nest |

8:00 PM & 10:30 PM

Midnight Surprise – Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 & Tuesday, July 26 2022 |

Theatre St-Catherine | 11:59 PM

The Alternative Show – Tuesday July 26 through Saturday, July 30 2022 | MainLine

Theatre | 11:59 PM

DeAnne Smith – Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28 & Saturday, July 30 2022 |

Diving Bell Social Club | 7:30 PM & 10:30 PM