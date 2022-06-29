Amy Schumer, Hasan Minhaj, Jerrod Carmichael and Taylor Tomlinson to Be Honored at Just for Laughs Awards

Amy Schumer, Hasan Minhaj, Taylor Tomlinson and Jerrod Carmichael will receive awards at the Just for Laughs award show next month.

The ceremony will take place at the Just For Laughs Montreal festival, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The award show, which takes place July 29 at the DoubleTree, will see Schumer receive an award for comedy person of the year. In addition, Minhaj will be named stand up comedian of the year, Tomlinson will receive the festival’s breakout comedy star award and Carmichael will accept the best comedy special award, for his recent HBO Max special “Rothaniel.”

In addition, Just For Laughs also announced that Schumer will perform an extra show at the festival in addition to her previously announced set. Carmichael has also been confirmed to perform. Additional new performers announced include Amanda Seales, Pete Holmes, Chris Distefano and Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld, who will bring their podcast “If I Were You” to the festival.

The festival also announced that its affiliated industry conference, ComedyPro, will include three cast panels for upcoming comedy projects. These panels include one with the cast and crew of “Easter Sunday,” an upcoming film directed by Jay Chandrasekhar starring Jo Koy, as well as for the CBC series “Son of a Critch” and the BET+ series “The Ms. Pat Show.” ComedyPro will also feature a showcase of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch, featuring Rosebud Baker, J.R. De Guzman, Vanessa Gonzalez, Jay Jurden, Matteo Lane, Claudia O’Doherty, Atsuko Okatsuka, Blair Socci, Moses Storm and Sheng Wang.

Produced by the Just for Laughs Group, Just for Laughs Montreal regularly attracts more than 2 million attendees. The event has served as a launching pad for the careers of many notable comedians, including Schumer, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Ali Wong and Pete Davidson. This year will mark the first in-person JFL since 2019.

Just for Laughs festival will take place July 13-31 in Montreal.