Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement.

Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the joke. The comedian added, “Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.” Speaking to Stern, Schumer said that she came forward with a response to fans because the death threats she was getting over the joke were out of control.

“They were so bad the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit,” Schumer said of the death threats. “I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will.’ The misogyny is unbelievable.”

Schumer noted the Los Angeles Police Department was also in contact with her over the threats she faced for the Dunst seat filler joke. Not only did Schumer have Dunst’s blessing with the joke ahead of the Oscars, but she also made sure all of her joke targets were tipped off ahead of time. Schumer said she even reached out to Leonardo DiCaprio about the joke involving him dating younger women. Schumer said DiCaprio replied, “Go ahead.”

In the weeks following the Oscars, Schumer has also stirred up buzz for the jokes she did not tell on air. One joke involved Alec Baldwin’s fatal “Rust” shooting: “’Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.” Schumer stressed to Stern that she never intended to make that joke during the telecast, noting that she often comes up with “evil horrible roast jokes that I can’t help [are] in my mind.”

Schumer also clarified to Stern her initial reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The comedian first addressed the slap by writing on social media that she was still “triggered and traumatized” by the incident. Schumer was met with backlash, but as she told Stern, “People made fun of me for saying it was traumatizing. I don’t think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us.”