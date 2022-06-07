Amy Campbell Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer for MTV Entertainment Studios

Amy Campbell has been promoted to chief marketing officer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Campbell’s promotion follows the departure of Jason White, who joined the Paramount Global division in April 2021.

Campbell “is one of the smartest, hardest-working and most creative leaders in the industry,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, wrote in a memo to staffers announcing Campbell’s promotion and White’s departure.

“She has lived and breathed life into many of our biggest initiatives, from overseeing our biggest launches including ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘The Challenge’ and ‘South Park’ to delivering impactful pro-social campaigns like “Save Our Moms” (focused on maternal health), “+1 The Vote” (civic engagement) and “#AloneTogether” with The Ad Council (Covid/mental health),” McCarthy wrote.

Campbell most recently served as executive vice presi]dent of marketing and brand creative.

Campbell has been associated with MTV and its sibling networks for more than 20 years. She started out as an executive producer, overseeing production for MTV and MTV2 commercials, including a short film that aired as part of the 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She then advanced to vice president of on-air promos. She served as senior vice president of brand creative for MTV, VH1 and Logo. She was upped to executive vice president status in 2020.

“In addition to her business acumen, (Campbell has) been vital in helping create our workplace culture, including leading a diversity & inclusion initiative designed to recruit up and coming designers and producers as well as serving as a beloved mentor to junior staff,” McCarthy wrote.

MTV Entertainment Studios is the production unit that is home to Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” MTV’s “The Challenge,” among other shows.