Amy Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment Sets First-Look TV Deal With Fifth Season

Amy Adams and her Bond Group Entertainment production company have signed a first-look TV deal with Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content).

“Amy’s passion as an artist and her commitment to illuminating our shared humanity through complex characters in all genres aligns perfectly with what we want to do here at Fifth Season,” said Joe Hipps, president of TV development and production for Fifth Season. “We look forward to working with Amy, Stacy, and the rest of the Bond Group team.”

Bond Group Entertainment was founded by Adams and her manager, Stacy O’Neil, with a goal of elevating female creatives. Along with Adams and O’Neil, the Bond Group’s team includes head of development Kathleen Clifford and Eddie Adams, director of development. They will collaborate with Hipps and his team to develop series across all platforms, with many reportedly based on books.

“We are so looking forward to collaborating with Joe and the whole Fifth Season team,” Adams said. “We share a collective vision for unique original content along with a joint desire to support emerging voices and bring authentic stories to life.”

Bond Group’s current slate includes the series “Kings of America” at Netflix as well as shows based on books such as “Willa of the Wood,” “Finding the Mother Tree,” “Nightbitch,” and “Outlawed.” The company also produced the “Enchanted” sequel “Disenchanted” at Disney+, in which Adams starred. It also produced the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects,” in which Adams also starred.

Bond Group Entertainment is represented by Linden Entertainment, WME, Narrative, and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.