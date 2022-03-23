Amin Joseph, Karen Obilom, Kimiko Singer Cast in Allblk’s ‘Send Help’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amin Joseph, Karen Obilom and Kimiko Singer have joined the cast of “Send Help,” Allblk’s upcoming dark comedy series from Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo.

“Send Help” follows Fritz Jean-Baptiste (Elie), who is riding high as the star of the fictional hit TV show “This Can’t Be Us.” Convinced that the good times will roll on forever, he thwarts all other career advancing opportunities as he plays the field with multiple women, instead of tackling a family tragedy that is beginning to unravel his entire life.

Joseph plays Sebastian “Simp” Gauyo, whose presence serves as a guide for Fritz, helping him navigate the difficult and often comical scenarios in his life. Obilom and Singer play Ashley Young and Erica James, respectively, two women that Fritz finds himself caught between amidst his ongoing personal and professional struggles. They join previously announced cast members Karina Bonnefil, Catfish Jean, Courtney Taylor and Ana Bowen, along with Elie.

Joseph is best known for playing Jerome Saint in the FX crime drama “Snowfall.” His other prominent credits include the 2017 “Baywatch” reboot and “Dope.” Up next, he stars opposite Andrea Riseborough in DuBois Ashong’s thriller film “Geechee.”

Obilom is best known for starring as Nia Bullock in BET’s “Games People Play.” She also recurs as Roni Evers in HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol” and appears in the upcoming reboot of “House Party.”

Singer has appeared in the films “Emily the Criminal” and “Disfluency,” as well as an episode of HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Allblk greenlit “Send Help” in November 2021. The series is currently in production on its seven-episode first season. Elie and Gauyo serve as co-creators and showrunners. Executive producers include Elie through his Bassett House Pictures banner, Gauyo through his Black Boy Writes Media banner, Allblk general manager Brett Dismuke and senior vice president of development and production Nikki Love. Melissa Llewellyn-Alston serves as producer and line producer, with Matt Hoklotubbe, Michael J. McGarry and Francesca Smith producing in association with Whistle Studios. Allblk associate director of public relations Farah Noel also produces. Stewart Yost serves as director.