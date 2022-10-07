‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Greenlit at NBC

NBC has greenlit “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” a new expansion of the “AGT” franchise. Simon Cowell, who created the franchise, will judge the new series alongside current “AGT” judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, and current host Terry Crews also returns.

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature not only winners from previous seasons, but finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations — including some from the different versions of “Got Talent” that air around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate all-star title.

The series will begin production in October and premiere in 2023 and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell serves as executive producer alongside Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff.

The “Got Talent” franchise has been spun off into more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, and has aired in 194 territories. The franchise currently holds the Guinness World Records title as the most successful reality television format.

“America’s Got Talent” premiered in 2006. The series wrapped its seventeenth season in September, with auditions for Season 18 currently underway. Along with Cowell, Klum, and Mandel, Sofia Vergara also currently serves as a judge, with past judges including Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff, Brandy Norwood, Sharon Osbourne, Howard Stern, Mel B, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union. Hosts before Crews have included Regis Philbin, Jerry Springer, Nick Cannon and Tyra Banks.