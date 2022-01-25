‘American Rust’ Canceled After One Season at Showtime

“American Rust” has been canceled after one season at Showtime, Variety has confirmed.

The series was an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer. The series premiered on the premium cabler in September.

“We can confirm that ‘American Rust’ will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in a statement. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.”

Daniels starred as Del Harris, chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices. When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves (Maura Tierney).

Along with Daniels and Tierney, the show starred Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang.

